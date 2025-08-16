India Unfazed by Pakistan's Nuclear Threats as Tensions Rise with the US

In a stern rebuttal, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav has responded to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's recent threat of nuclear conflict with India. Madhav dismissed the intimidation tactics, asserting that India remains unfazed and capable of responding appropriately to such provocations from its neighbor.

Madhav's comments come in light of Munir's statements made during a visit to the United States, prompting a sharp response from India's Ministry of External Affairs. New Delhi has warned of serious repercussions if Pakistan persistently resorts to nuclear sabre-rattling. The RSS leader also voiced skepticism about US President Donald Trump's dealings, suggesting his transactional approach serves primarily American economic interests.

Elaborating on the complexities of international relations, Madhav highlighted how India strategically manages its relationships with global powers, including the US and China. Despite tensions arising from US tariffs on Indian goods, Madhav remains optimistic about the long-term stability of India-US relations. He reiterated India's commitment to strategic autonomy while maintaining vital economic and geopolitical ties worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)