Left Menu

India Unfazed by Pakistan's Nuclear Threats as Tensions Rise with the US

RSS leader Ram Madhav condemned Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threats, emphasizing India's resilience. He criticized the US's stance, cautioning against seeing Trump as simple, highlighting India's strategic autonomy. India balances complex international relations despite trade tensions, ensuring its economic interests and geopolitical strategies remain intact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:22 IST
India Unfazed by Pakistan's Nuclear Threats as Tensions Rise with the US
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern rebuttal, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav has responded to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's recent threat of nuclear conflict with India. Madhav dismissed the intimidation tactics, asserting that India remains unfazed and capable of responding appropriately to such provocations from its neighbor.

Madhav's comments come in light of Munir's statements made during a visit to the United States, prompting a sharp response from India's Ministry of External Affairs. New Delhi has warned of serious repercussions if Pakistan persistently resorts to nuclear sabre-rattling. The RSS leader also voiced skepticism about US President Donald Trump's dealings, suggesting his transactional approach serves primarily American economic interests.

Elaborating on the complexities of international relations, Madhav highlighted how India strategically manages its relationships with global powers, including the US and China. Despite tensions arising from US tariffs on Indian goods, Madhav remains optimistic about the long-term stability of India-US relations. He reiterated India's commitment to strategic autonomy while maintaining vital economic and geopolitical ties worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025