Revolutionary Launch: Custodia Prime's Entry into Agrochemical Market

Adama India has officially launched Custodia Prime, a ground-breaking fungicide, at events in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, and Sindhanur, Karnataka. The launch attracted substantial attention, signaling the product's entry into the competitive agrochemical market.

Marketing Head Mr. Srinivasa Rao emphasized the innovative formulation behind Custodia Prime, leveraging Micronv Technology for enhanced absorption and effectiveness. Ms. Shanti Latha, Portfolio Head, highlighted the product's capacity to control infections and boost crop quality, offering a comprehensive solution for farmers.

Adama India, an industry leader since 2009, continues to drive innovation in agriculture with its extensive portfolio of solutions, including herbicides, insecticides, and biostimulants, supporting farmers nationwide in achieving optimal crop yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)