Revolutionary Launch: Custodia Prime's Entry into Agrochemical Market
Adama India launched its innovative Custodia Prime fungicide in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The product utilizes Micronv Technology for enhanced penetration and absorption, improving crop health and yield. The launch saw significant participation, highlighting Adama's growth and leadership in India's agrochemical industry.
- Country:
- United States
Adama India has officially launched Custodia Prime, a ground-breaking fungicide, at events in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, and Sindhanur, Karnataka. The launch attracted substantial attention, signaling the product's entry into the competitive agrochemical market.
Marketing Head Mr. Srinivasa Rao emphasized the innovative formulation behind Custodia Prime, leveraging Micronv Technology for enhanced absorption and effectiveness. Ms. Shanti Latha, Portfolio Head, highlighted the product's capacity to control infections and boost crop quality, offering a comprehensive solution for farmers.
Adama India, an industry leader since 2009, continues to drive innovation in agriculture with its extensive portfolio of solutions, including herbicides, insecticides, and biostimulants, supporting farmers nationwide in achieving optimal crop yields.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha to Launch Global FinTech Innovation Hub with Singapore Partnership
Exploring Metaverse Potential and Pitfalls in Driving Sustainable Tourism Innovation
Celebrating 30 Years of Mastek: A Beacon of AI Innovation and Digital Transformation
Kia India's Sales Surge: A Testament to Trust and Innovation
Goa Government Increases Farm Subsidies and Support Prices to Boost Agriculture