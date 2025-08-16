Left Menu

Revolutionary Launch: Custodia Prime's Entry into Agrochemical Market

Adama India launched its innovative Custodia Prime fungicide in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The product utilizes Micronv Technology for enhanced penetration and absorption, improving crop health and yield. The launch saw significant participation, highlighting Adama's growth and leadership in India's agrochemical industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:48 IST
Revolutionary Launch: Custodia Prime's Entry into Agrochemical Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Adama India has officially launched Custodia Prime, a ground-breaking fungicide, at events in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, and Sindhanur, Karnataka. The launch attracted substantial attention, signaling the product's entry into the competitive agrochemical market.

Marketing Head Mr. Srinivasa Rao emphasized the innovative formulation behind Custodia Prime, leveraging Micronv Technology for enhanced absorption and effectiveness. Ms. Shanti Latha, Portfolio Head, highlighted the product's capacity to control infections and boost crop quality, offering a comprehensive solution for farmers.

Adama India, an industry leader since 2009, continues to drive innovation in agriculture with its extensive portfolio of solutions, including herbicides, insecticides, and biostimulants, supporting farmers nationwide in achieving optimal crop yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025