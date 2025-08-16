Call for Land, Relief, and Rehabilitation Amid Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Crisis

In response to the devastating monsoon disaster, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Union government to allocate at least one bigha of land to families whose homes and fields have been lost. He has called for an amendment to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, facilitating the use of forest land for rehabilitation purposes. 'In Himachal, 68 percent of land is forested. The state government cannot utilize even an inch for rehabilitation without changes to the law,' Sukhu highlighted.

The Chief Minister pointed out that a special package has been announced for the severely affected Mandi district, with Seraj Assembly constituency receiving priority due to extensive damage. 'Many families are reluctant to return to disaster-hit areas and need the Union's backing for resettlement,' Sukhu stated. He recalled the 2023 Himachal Assembly resolution seeking Rs 10,000 crore in aid, noting the BJP's initial lack of support but recent engagement with central leaders for relief.

On the topic of Vice-Chancellor posts at Dr YS Parmar Horticulture University and Agriculture University, Sukhu indicated the issue was misrepresented to the Governor, with actions taken legally under Cabinet approval. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri underscored the state's ongoing recovery efforts, emphasizing revised relief packages and previous financial challenges. The unveiling of former CM Virbhadra Singh's statue was delayed due to weather, awaiting appropriate conditions for public dedication.

