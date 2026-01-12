Tragic Accidents: Fatalities and Injuries in Himachal's Mandi District
Two separate accidents in Himachal's Mandi district led to three deaths and injuries to three others. A bus accident resulted in one death and three injuries, while a car accident claimed two lives. Authorities have initiated investigations into both incidents.
- Country:
- India
Three individuals lost their lives in a tragic day of accidents in Himachal's Mandi district. Three others, including a mother and her son, were injured.
In the first incident, a private bus slipped into a gorge after the driver reportedly left the vehicle in gear. The accident claimed the life of 75-year-old Kalawati and left passengers, including Geeta Devi and her son Yakshit, injured. They are currently receiving treatment in Shimla and Nihari hospitals.
In the second tragedy, a car plunged into the Sutlej River, killing Nagin Kumar and Kuldeep from Sundernagar. Police authorities have initiated investigations into both accidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal
- Mandi
- accidents
- injuries
- fatalities
- bus
- car
- gorge
- Sutlej River
- investigations
ALSO READ
Venezuelan Oil Moves to Caribbean: Vitol and Trafigura's Bold Strategy
Cybercrime Crackdown: Odisha Police Busts Major Money Laundering Syndicate
Trump's Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: Financial Stocks Tumble
U.S. Markets Tumble Amid Federal Reserve Tensions and Credit Card Rate Cap Proposal
Tragedy in Greater Noida: Mystery Surrounds Woman's Death Under Parked Car