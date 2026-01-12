Tragic Accidents: Fatalities and Injuries in Himachal's Mandi District

Three individuals lost their lives in a tragic day of accidents in Himachal's Mandi district. Three others, including a mother and her son, were injured.

In the first incident, a private bus slipped into a gorge after the driver reportedly left the vehicle in gear. The accident claimed the life of 75-year-old Kalawati and left passengers, including Geeta Devi and her son Yakshit, injured. They are currently receiving treatment in Shimla and Nihari hospitals.

In the second tragedy, a car plunged into the Sutlej River, killing Nagin Kumar and Kuldeep from Sundernagar. Police authorities have initiated investigations into both accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)