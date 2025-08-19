Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes Election Commission, Raises Questions on 'Vote Theft' Allegations
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission following its press briefing. Gogoi accused the Chief Election Commissioner's comments of sidestepping Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' claims. He urged the Commission to maintain impartiality and investigate allegations of electoral fraud.
- Country:
- India
In an escalating political showdown, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has lashed out at the Election Commission, alleging it sidestepped critical questions concerning Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations. Gogoi expressed discontent after the Chief Election Commissioner held a press conference that, according to him, fell short of addressing the concerns satisfactorily.
Gogoi, in his conversation with ANI, argued that the Election Commission either lacked answers or was instructed to remain silent on pressing issues, thereby missing a crucial opportunity to address the queries of Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition parties. He emphasized the need for the Commission to safeguard democracy by remaining impartial.
The Congress MP further highlighted concerns over purported electoral anomalies, such as the addition of 70 lakh votes in Maharashtra within five months and the deletion of CCTV footage within 45 days. Meanwhile, CEC Gyanesh Kumar rebutted Gandhi's claims, demanding an affidavit or apology within a week, labeling the allegations an insult to India's Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
You are Leader of Opposition; say things in Parliament, not on social media: SC tells Rahul Gandhi on Army remark case.
SC issues notice to UP govt, complainant on Rahul Gandhi's plea against summons in Army remark case.
Remarks on Army: SC asks Rahul Gandhi how did he get to know that 2000 km land was occupied by Chinese.
Remarks on Army: SC raps Rahul Gandhi, says if you are true Indian you will not say these things.
SC stays proceeding in trial court against Rahul Gandhi over alleged derogatory remarks about Indian Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.