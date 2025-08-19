PM Modi and India's Space Pioneer Discuss Future of Indian Space Exploration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a landmark discussion on Monday with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to return from NASA's Axiom-4 mission. Their meeting touched on India's growing prominence in space exploration, with Shukla expressing global enthusiasm for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

Captain Shukla recounted the excitement he encountered globally, noting how people consistently inquired about India's space endeavors. He shared, "Wherever I went, people were thrilled and curious about Gaganyaan, and my crew even made me promise to invite them to its launch."

Touching on the challenges of space travel, Shukla explained how the body adapts to space and readapts upon return, highlighting the use of resources like moong and methi, which are easy to grow in space. The PM praised Shukla's journey, emphasizing India's resolve in advancing its space program despite setbacks, aiming to nurture a robust pool of astronauts.