Left Menu

PM Modi and India's Space Pioneer Discuss Future of Indian Space Exploration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to participate in NASA's Axiom-4 mission, as they discussed the excitement surrounding India's Gaganyaan mission. Shukla shared insights on space travel challenges, future astronaut goals, and India's potential to lead in global space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:03 IST
PM Modi and India's Space Pioneer Discuss Future of Indian Space Exploration
PM Modi meets Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Photo/PMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a landmark discussion on Monday with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to return from NASA's Axiom-4 mission. Their meeting touched on India's growing prominence in space exploration, with Shukla expressing global enthusiasm for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

Captain Shukla recounted the excitement he encountered globally, noting how people consistently inquired about India's space endeavors. He shared, "Wherever I went, people were thrilled and curious about Gaganyaan, and my crew even made me promise to invite them to its launch."

Touching on the challenges of space travel, Shukla explained how the body adapts to space and readapts upon return, highlighting the use of resources like moong and methi, which are easy to grow in space. The PM praised Shukla's journey, emphasizing India's resolve in advancing its space program despite setbacks, aiming to nurture a robust pool of astronauts.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025