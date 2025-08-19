Haryana Government Streamlines Hospital Payments under Healthcare Schemes

The Haryana government has reassured that payments to empanelled hospitals under key healthcare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and CHIRAYU Yojana, are progressing without delay. This statement comes in response to concerns by the Indian Medical Association, Haryana, regarding potential payment delays. According to the State Health Authority (SHA), all outstanding claims are being settled promptly.

Since the scheme's inception, hospitals have received over Rs 3,050 crore in disbursements. For the financial year 2025-26, approximately Rs 480 crore has already been released and fully utilized for claim settlements, with Rs 200 crore disbursed between August 5-18 alone. An additional Rs 291 crore is sanctioned for release under the CHIRAYU Yojana, as per the SHA. The authority emphasizes that claims are processed using a transparent online system managed by a team of 60 doctors.

The government warns of stringent action against treatment denials or scheme violations. With hospitals keenly observed through unexpected inspections, compliance remains a focal point. Efforts to bolster public health infrastructure include appointing new medical staff and equipping district hospitals with advanced facilities. Public hospitals are prepared to handle increased patient loads, should private entities deny services.

(With inputs from agencies.)