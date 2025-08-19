Left Menu

IGNOU Launches Early Childhood Education Diploma in Odia, Boosts Local Learning

Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj welcomed the launch of IGNOU's Early Childhood Care and Education diploma in Odia, aiming to make education more accessible under the New Education Policy. A significant number of anganwadi workers are enrolled, with further plans to translate additional course materials within two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:14 IST
IGNOU Launches Early Childhood Education Diploma in Odia, Boosts Local Learning
Odisha Minister Suryabanshi Suraj (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced the introduction of its diploma course in Early Childhood Care and Education in the Odia language, a move lauded by Odisha's Higher Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj. The launch is seen as a step toward promoting education in the state's mother tongue under the New Education Policy (NEP).

Most of those enrolled in this program are anganwadi workers or play school teachers, enhancing their educational accessibility, according to Minister Suraj. Following an MoU with IGNOU signed on June 9, officials expedited the translation of course materials into Odia, culminating in the course's formal inauguration on August 18 by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

IGNOU Vice Chancellor Uma Kanjilal emphasized the alignment with NEP 2020, highlighting efforts to overcome language barriers and expand accessibility. IGNOU plans to translate all programs to Odia language over the next two years, furthering efforts to democratize education amid significant enrollment numbers.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025