IGNOU Launches Early Childhood Education Diploma in Odia, Boosts Local Learning

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced the introduction of its diploma course in Early Childhood Care and Education in the Odia language, a move lauded by Odisha's Higher Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj. The launch is seen as a step toward promoting education in the state's mother tongue under the New Education Policy (NEP).

Most of those enrolled in this program are anganwadi workers or play school teachers, enhancing their educational accessibility, according to Minister Suraj. Following an MoU with IGNOU signed on June 9, officials expedited the translation of course materials into Odia, culminating in the course's formal inauguration on August 18 by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

IGNOU Vice Chancellor Uma Kanjilal emphasized the alignment with NEP 2020, highlighting efforts to overcome language barriers and expand accessibility. IGNOU plans to translate all programs to Odia language over the next two years, furthering efforts to democratize education amid significant enrollment numbers.