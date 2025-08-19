Supra Pacific Soars: Stellar Q1 Financial Performance and Strategic Equity Expansion

Kochi, August 18, 2025: Supra Pacific Financial Services Limited, a prominent non-banking financial company, announced robust financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company reported significant growth across key financial metrics, underscoring its strategic direction and market strength.

The board has approved a ₹70 crore preferential issue of equity shares, signaling an ambitious plan for expansion and value generation. Management highlighted a sharp rise in total income, EBITDA, and PAT, reflecting effective growth strategies and disciplined risk management.

Managing Director Joby George emphasized the team's dedication, governance, and strategic initiatives as crucial factors in this success. The equity issue will shore up the company's capital base, enable expansion, and enhance technology investments, positioning Supra Pacific for continued growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)