Delhi High Court Discharges Two Men Following Apology for Courtroom Misconduct

The Delhi High Court has officially discharged Devender Gupta and Hari Prakash Gupta from criminal contempt proceedings, having accepted their candid apologies for disruptive activities during a hearing at Tis Hazari Courts earlier this year. The situation arose from a report dated April 2, 2025, by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), West District, documenting their abusive behavior towards the court and the complainant in the case of State vs. Davinder Kumar.

As per the Magistrate's observations, Devender Gupta engaged in offensive language, used his mobile phone during the session, and mocked the judicial process. Concurrently, Hari Prakash Gupta was reported to have yelled at the court and directed further abuse towards the complainant.

In light of their conduct, the Magistrate recommended contempt proceedings be commenced at the High Court. Appearing before Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Shalinder Kaur, both respondents issued heartfelt apologies both orally and in writing, and vowed to abstain from similar actions in the future.

The court was also briefed on Hari Prakash Gupta's condition, revealing a 91-year-old man with a 43% permanent physical disability. Despite complainant Sudhir Arora's objection to leniency, citing a pattern of past disrespect by the accused, the court chose to accept the apologies, emphasizing the crucial need for respect towards judicial bodies. They commented on the broader implications of disrespectful behavior, affecting not just institutional dignity but the judicial process itself.

The court issued a stark warning that any recurrence of such behavior would invite stringent legal action, dismissing the contempt petition but cautioning that any repeat offenses would not be entertained lightly. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)