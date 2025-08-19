Left Menu

Delhi High Court Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine on RWA for Misusing Legal System

The Delhi High Court fined Azad Market Resident Welfare Association Rs 10 lakh due to petitions filed for extortion. Justice Mini Pushkarna ordered the fine to be paid in six weeks, highlighting the misuse of judicial processes. The case is referred to the Bar Council for investigation.

The Delhi High Court has levied a Rs 10 lakh fine on the Azad Market Resident Welfare Association (RWA), directed by its General Secretary Anil Lodhi, after determining that petitions were being misused for extortion purposes. Justice Mini Pushkarna, in her order dated August 7, mandated the fine be paid within six weeks, expressing 'alarm and shock' at the petitioner's misconduct.

Justice Pushkarna noted the imposition of the fine on Azad Market RWA (Regd.), via Mr. Anil Lodhi, to be settled within a specified timeframe. Furthermore, the High Court has referred this matter to the Bar Council of Delhi to scrutinize the involvement of advocate Babu Lal Gupta, who assisted in filing these petitions.

The High Court, alarmed by continuous petitions concerning unauthorized constructions unrelated to the petitioner's or NGO's locale, highlighted a dubious pursuit of cases for extortion. The court also commented on the necessity of maintaining judicial processes for justice, rather than for illicit benefits of individuals.

