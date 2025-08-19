European Shares Rise Amid Hopes of Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal

European shares saw an uptick on Tuesday as investors showed optimism for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, spurred by diplomatic discussions following a White House meeting with European leaders.

The STOXX 600 index rose by 0.3% as defense stocks experienced a downturn due to speculation about the summit. Companies such as Renk Group and Rheinmetall saw share declines.

U.S. President Donald Trump affirmed U.S. support for Ukraine's security, contributing to a positive market tone. Markets remain cautious amid global economic challenges, but luxury stocks gained traction, and JD Sports was a major mover.

