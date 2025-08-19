European Shares Rise Amid Hopes of Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal
European shares climbed as investors reacted to potential peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, following a White House meeting with European leaders. Defence stocks fell, but luxury brands and JD Sports saw gains. Promising diplomatic developments pushed indices like the STOXX 600 upwards.
European shares saw an uptick on Tuesday as investors showed optimism for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, spurred by diplomatic discussions following a White House meeting with European leaders.
The STOXX 600 index rose by 0.3% as defense stocks experienced a downturn due to speculation about the summit. Companies such as Renk Group and Rheinmetall saw share declines.
U.S. President Donald Trump affirmed U.S. support for Ukraine's security, contributing to a positive market tone. Markets remain cautious amid global economic challenges, but luxury stocks gained traction, and JD Sports was a major mover.
