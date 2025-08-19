Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Nigerian and Bangladeshi Detentions

In its ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration, Delhi Police has detained two Nigerian women for overstaying their visas, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday. A patrolling team from Nihal Vihar police station flagged the women during a routine check in the Sunday Bazar area.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that their visas had expired, leading to their immediate detention for residing illegally in Delhi. Without any valid justification for their extended stay, the Nigerian nationals were taken to Nihal Vihar police station. In collaboration with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), proceedings for their deportation were initiated.

Currently, the women are held at a detention center in Sewa Sadan, Shahzada Bagh, Sarai Rohilla as formalities continue, officials stated. This incident follows earlier arrests this month, where five Bangladeshis were apprehended for illegal entry at Red Fort. Similarly, Gurugram Police detained ten Bangladeshi nationals with Bangladeshi documents during an operation on immigration violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)