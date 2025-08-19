Left Menu

Revolutionizing NRI Tax Filings: A Digital Leap with SaveTaxs

SaveTaxs, a Jaipur-based tax consultancy, has launched a smart platform with advanced calculators to simplify tax filing for Non-Resident Indians. The digital tools offer automated features and instant solutions to common tax queries. The platform aims to alleviate the challenges NRIs face with India's complex tax system.

SaveTaxs, a Jaipur-based tax consultancy, has introduced a cutting-edge smart platform equipped with calculators to solve common tax issues for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). The groundbreaking service, unveiled on August 14, 2025, seeks to streamline the tax filing process for expatriates facing India's intricate tax regulations.

Among the key features is the Smart ITR Filing Platform, which automatically saves and fills in data from previous years. Users can bulk upload investment details, and the system provides timely tax-saving tips. New tools like the Residential Status Checker and Capital Gains Calculator offer quick resolutions to frequent tax concerns.

Furthermore, SaveTaxs has simplified opening NRI bank accounts with a fully online process and is assisting NRIs in establishing businesses in India. Serving over 30 countries, these services promise to expedite financial procedures for millions of Indians abroad, reducing their reliance on numerous service providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

