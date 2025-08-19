Left Menu

Russian Strike Targets Ukrainian Oil Refinery

Russian forces executed an overnight attack on an oil refinery in eastern Ukraine, which provides fuel to the Ukrainian military, according to the defence ministry. The exact location of the refinery was not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:45 IST
Russian Strike Targets Ukrainian Oil Refinery
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a bold move, Russian troops executed an overnight strike on an oil refinery in eastern Ukraine, a facility crucial for supplying the Ukrainian army with fuel. This information was released by the Russian defence ministry on Tuesday.

Both the timing and the targeted nature of this strike underscore the ongoing tensions in the region. Details on the precise location of the hit refinery were not provided by the ministry.

This attack highlights the strategic maneuvers both sides are undertaking in the ongoing conflict, where energy resources play a critical role in sustaining military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025