Russian Strike Targets Ukrainian Oil Refinery
Russian forces executed an overnight attack on an oil refinery in eastern Ukraine, which provides fuel to the Ukrainian military, according to the defence ministry. The exact location of the refinery was not disclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:45 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a bold move, Russian troops executed an overnight strike on an oil refinery in eastern Ukraine, a facility crucial for supplying the Ukrainian army with fuel. This information was released by the Russian defence ministry on Tuesday.
Both the timing and the targeted nature of this strike underscore the ongoing tensions in the region. Details on the precise location of the hit refinery were not provided by the ministry.
This attack highlights the strategic maneuvers both sides are undertaking in the ongoing conflict, where energy resources play a critical role in sustaining military operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine
Russian Advance into Eastern Ukraine Sparks Concerns Ahead of High-Stakes Summit
Russian Forces Make Headway in Eastern Ukraine Amid High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks
Tension Mounts as Russian Forces Make Strategic Gains in Eastern Ukraine
Russian Forces Push Into Eastern Ukraine: A Strategic Maneuver