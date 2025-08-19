Russian Strike Targets Ukrainian Oil Refinery

In a bold move, Russian troops executed an overnight strike on an oil refinery in eastern Ukraine, a facility crucial for supplying the Ukrainian army with fuel. This information was released by the Russian defence ministry on Tuesday.

Both the timing and the targeted nature of this strike underscore the ongoing tensions in the region. Details on the precise location of the hit refinery were not provided by the ministry.

This attack highlights the strategic maneuvers both sides are undertaking in the ongoing conflict, where energy resources play a critical role in sustaining military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)