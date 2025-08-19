Enmas EPC Powers Global Expansion with ₹57 Crore Investment

Enmas EPC Power Projects, a leading EPC solutions provider in the power and process industries, has successfully secured ₹57 crore from various investors in its inaugural funding round, announced on Tuesday.

The primary investors in the round included Ahead Venture Fund, managed by Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, and Amit Agarwal. Additional support came from Biyani Growth Ventures LLP, associated family members of JyotiVardhan Sonthalia, Vitamin M Securities, SVK Realty & Investment, Ankush Kedia, and several notable high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

This capital will support Enmas EPC's push to expand its execution capabilities in biomass, biogas, and waste-to-energy sectors, while also focusing on lucrative international opportunities. Managing Director Alur Chakrapani highlighted that this strategic backing will accelerate global expansion, enabling the company to deliver high-efficiency renewable and thermal projects with exceptional speed and precision.

