Delhi’s Bold Winter Directive: Heating Over Biomass

The Delhi government has issued a directive requiring Resident Welfare Associations, housing societies, and both public and private institutions to ensure proper heating arrangements for their staff during winter.

This initiative aims to deter individuals from burning biomass and waste for warmth, which significantly contributes to seasonal air pollution.

The mandate calls for electric heaters or approved fuels, with violations facing penalties under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The directive highlights the government's effort to combat deteriorating air quality during winter months.

(With inputs from agencies.)