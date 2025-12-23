Thermal Power Plants Face EC for Non-Compliance in Biomass Co-firing

Six coal-based Thermal Power Plants have been served show cause notices by the Commission for Air Quality Management for failing to comply with biomass co-firing standards. These plants are located within a 300 km radius of Delhi, and a hefty Environmental Compensation totaling Rs 61.85 crore has been proposed, officials announced.

The action arises from a comprehensive review of their compliance for the fiscal year 2024-25, using data provided by the Ministry of Power. According to the Commission, the plants' biomass co-firing levels are significantly below the mandated thresholds. Consequently, notices have been issued, proposing the imposition of the Environmental Compensation.

The Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023, require all coal-based plants to use at least a 5% blend of biomass pellets alongside coal. For the fiscal year 2024-25, a minimum threshold of 3% is mandated to avoid penalties, a benchmark not met by these six facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)