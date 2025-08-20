Monsoon Havoc in Himachal: Devastating Losses and Lingering Threats

The relentless monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in the loss of 276 lives since June 20, with a significant majority of 143 fatalities resulting from rain-related incidents including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and other calamities, reports the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). Road accidents have accounted for the remaining 133 deaths during this perilous period.

The district-wise impact reveals Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, and Kullu as the most severely affected, with these regions collectively enduring the highest number of casualties. The damage extends beyond human life, with public and private properties, livestock, and poultry also suffering substantial losses.

Critical infrastructure has been severely hit, with the State Emergency Operation Centre citing 359 roads, including three national highways, remaining obstructed due to landslides. The economic toll is staggering, with the Public Works, Jal Shakti, and Power Departments reporting losses exceeding Rs 2,21,164.75 lakh. Residents have been advised to exercise extreme caution, steer clear of landslide-prone areas, and heed weather warnings as recovery operations persist in the face of ongoing challenges.

