Tech Stocks Fall Amid Global Market Turmoil as Central Bank Talks Loom
Global share markets dropped amid a tech-led selloff on Wall Street and upcoming central bank meetings. European and Asian tech stock losses, U.S. government interventions in chip companies, and geopolitical tensions influenced investor sentiment. Attention shifts to the Jackson Hole symposium, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks are anticipated.
Global share markets faced pressure on Wednesday due to a tech-led selloff on Wall Street, while the dollar gained strength ahead of a key central bankers' meeting. The pan-European STOXX 600 index declined by 0.26%, and German shares decreased by 0.7%.
In the UK, the FTSE 100 edged down 0.11% after nationwide inflation data revealed an 18-month high for July. The decline in European markets reflected a bleak day in Asia, with Taiwan and South Korea's tech-heavy indexes experiencing significant losses.
Investors are now focused on the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium, as U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick considers equity stakes in chip companies like Intel for government grants. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to address economic outlook and policy frameworks at the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pix: Brazil's Digital Payment Revolution and Its Central Bank's Future
Global Markets Brace for Central Bank Decisions Amid Tariff Tensions
Emerging Market Central Banks Slash Rates Amid Global Uncertainty
Directionless Euro Zone Bond Yields Amid Global Central Bank Movements
Euro Zone Bond Yields Await Central Bank Decisions