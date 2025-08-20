Tech Stocks Fall Amid Global Market Turmoil as Central Bank Talks Loom

Global share markets faced pressure on Wednesday due to a tech-led selloff on Wall Street, while the dollar gained strength ahead of a key central bankers' meeting. The pan-European STOXX 600 index declined by 0.26%, and German shares decreased by 0.7%.

In the UK, the FTSE 100 edged down 0.11% after nationwide inflation data revealed an 18-month high for July. The decline in European markets reflected a bleak day in Asia, with Taiwan and South Korea's tech-heavy indexes experiencing significant losses.

Investors are now focused on the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium, as U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick considers equity stakes in chip companies like Intel for government grants. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to address economic outlook and policy frameworks at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)