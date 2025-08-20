Revolutionizing Travel: IndiGo and IDFC FIRST Bank Launch Co-Branded Credit Card

Mumbai, Maharashtra: IndiGo, India's leading airline, in collaboration with IDFC FIRST Bank, has unveiled the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card. This innovative card merges benefits from both Mastercard and RuPay networks, promising wider acceptance and unmatched payment flexibility for customers.

The card, part of a strategic move to enhance travel experiences, is packed with lifestyle privileges, low forex markups, trip cancellation protection, and accelerated rewards. Users can earn IndiGo BluChips on flight bookings, milestone spends, and daily purchases, boosting the IndiGo BluChip loyalty program.

In addition to its travel perks, the card ensures broad acceptance through a dual-network offering. With options for application through a joining fee or a fixed deposit, the card is accessible to a wide audience, reinforcing IDFC FIRST Bank's vision of a customer-centric approach with advanced digital solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)