Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Delhi Claims Three Lives

A section of a three-storey building near City Wall adjacent to Sadbhavna Park in Delhi's Daryaganj area collapsed on Wednesday, leading to the tragic death of three workers, according to Delhi Police.

The victims, identified as Zubair, Gulsagar, and Taufiq, were transported to LNJP Hospital following the incident. The incident has triggered a response from civic authorities, including the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which has been notified of the situation.

As rescue operations continue, officials have promised legal action once the incident details are validated. More information is pending from the scene. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)