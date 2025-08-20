Left Menu

Centricity WealthTech Aims to Double AUM with Strategic Expansion

Centricity WealthTech aims to double its assets under management to Rs 20,000 crore by March 2026 by hiring 30 senior private bankers to serve high net-worth individuals (HNIs). The company's current AUM is Rs 10,000 crore, and they plan to expand services across India's top 70 cities.

Centricity WealthTech, a prominent wealth management firm, has announced an ambitious plan to double its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 20,000 crore by March 2026. The company's CEO, Manu Awasthy, shared the details in an interview with PTI, highlighting the strategic hiring of 30 senior private bankers as a pivotal move in catering to high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra HNWIs, aiming to elevate the AUM from Rs 10,000 crore as of last month.

Recognizing the expansive reach needed to achieve this growth, Centricity WealthTech has concentrated efforts on increasing its presence across India's top 70 cities. This expansion aligns with the company's broader vision to democratize access to top-tier financial advice beyond traditional metropolitan areas, leveraging proprietary technology alongside an expanding physical presence.

The new senior private bankers, operating under the company's platform 'INVICTUS,' will focus on providing specialized services to Ultra HNWIs and single-family offices managing portfolios exceeding Rs 100 crore. With this strategic orientation, Centricity WealthTech is poised to reinforce its boutique wealth management practices and significantly enhance its market position.

