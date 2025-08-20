Futu Holdings: Revolutionizing Global Markets with Crypto and AI
Futu Holdings Ltd., the parent company of Moomoo, reported significant growth in Q2 2025, with a 69.7% increase in revenue year-over-year. Futu is spearheading crypto and AI advancements, expanding services globally, and receiving accolades for its customer-focused strategy, particularly in financial literacy and education initiatives.
Futu Holdings Ltd., the parent company of Moomoo, has announced its Q2 2025 earnings, showcasing impressive growth across various metrics. The company's revenue surged to US$676.6 million, marking a remarkable 69.7% increase year-over-year, while adjusted net income doubled to US$338.8 million.
Futu continues to drive innovation with a focus on cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, positioning itself at the forefront of fintech transformation. The firm has launched Moomoo Crypto in the U.S. and is expanding its virtual asset services, aiming to blend traditional finance with cutting-edge digital solutions.
Beyond financial products, Futu is committed to financial literacy, partnering with educational organizations and hosting events to enhance investor knowledge worldwide. Their efforts have garnered industry recognition, solidifying Futu's reputation in the evolving global markets.
