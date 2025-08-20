Left Menu

Himachal Governor Unveils 'Dairon Se Pare': A Celebration of Hindi Poetry

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla releases 'Dairon Se Pare', a poetry anthology featuring 67 works by 11 Hindi poets, edited by Kunwar Dinesh Singh. The collection aims to inspire a deeper appreciation of Hindi literature among readers, especially the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:01 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla releasing 'Dairon Se Pare' (Photo/Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cultural event, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla unveiled the poetry anthology 'Dairon Se Pare' at Raj Bhavan, Shimla. The release, informed by a press statement, showcases the literary prowess of eleven esteemed contemporary Hindi poets.

'Dairon Se Pare,' edited by acclaimed poet and Government College Ani Principal Kunwar Dinesh Singh, includes 67 poems, ghazals, and short stories. Contributors to the anthology range from Giriraj Sharan Agarwal to Subhash Nirav, manifesting a diverse spectrum of thought and expression.

The anthology features a profound introduction by Lalchand Gupta 'Mangal,' a Senior Fellow with the Ministry of Culture. On the occasion, Governor Shukla praised the anthology for enriching society's cultural and intellectual life, with particular emphasis on guiding the youth towards a profound appreciation of Hindi literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

