Himachal Governor Unveils 'Dairon Se Pare': A Celebration of Hindi Poetry

In a significant cultural event, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla unveiled the poetry anthology 'Dairon Se Pare' at Raj Bhavan, Shimla. The release, informed by a press statement, showcases the literary prowess of eleven esteemed contemporary Hindi poets.

'Dairon Se Pare,' edited by acclaimed poet and Government College Ani Principal Kunwar Dinesh Singh, includes 67 poems, ghazals, and short stories. Contributors to the anthology range from Giriraj Sharan Agarwal to Subhash Nirav, manifesting a diverse spectrum of thought and expression.

The anthology features a profound introduction by Lalchand Gupta 'Mangal,' a Senior Fellow with the Ministry of Culture. On the occasion, Governor Shukla praised the anthology for enriching society's cultural and intellectual life, with particular emphasis on guiding the youth towards a profound appreciation of Hindi literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)