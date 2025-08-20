Left Menu

WNS: Leading the Charge in Financial Crime Compliance

WNS (Holdings) Limited has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Financial Crime and Compliance Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. Their advanced GenAI and automation capabilities enable financial institutions to enhance regulatory effectiveness, prevent fraud, and achieve operational efficiency across FinTech, crypto, and banking sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:17 IST
In a significant accolade, WNS (Holdings) Limited has been named a Leader in Everest Group's 2025 Financial Crime and Compliance Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. This recognition highlights WNS' cutting-edge capabilities in addressing key industry challenges, such as regulatory escalation and the management of digital assets.

Everest Group has cited WNS for its exceptional strengths in delivering anti-money laundering (AML), know your customer (KYC), and fraud solutions. The firm's end-to-end financial crime and compliance services, powered by advanced technologies like GenAI, are gaining traction among high-growth clients in sectors like FinTech and banking.

According to WNS' Group CEO, Keshav R. Murugesh, there is an increasing demand for domain-specific advisory-led solutions. By merging deep domain expertise with GenAI and workflow orchestration, WNS is transforming how financial institutions approach compliance. These efforts have led to significant cost savings and improved operational resilience for its clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

