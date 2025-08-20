WNS: Leading the Charge in Financial Crime Compliance

In a significant accolade, WNS (Holdings) Limited has been named a Leader in Everest Group's 2025 Financial Crime and Compliance Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. This recognition highlights WNS' cutting-edge capabilities in addressing key industry challenges, such as regulatory escalation and the management of digital assets.

Everest Group has cited WNS for its exceptional strengths in delivering anti-money laundering (AML), know your customer (KYC), and fraud solutions. The firm's end-to-end financial crime and compliance services, powered by advanced technologies like GenAI, are gaining traction among high-growth clients in sectors like FinTech and banking.

According to WNS' Group CEO, Keshav R. Murugesh, there is an increasing demand for domain-specific advisory-led solutions. By merging deep domain expertise with GenAI and workflow orchestration, WNS is transforming how financial institutions approach compliance. These efforts have led to significant cost savings and improved operational resilience for its clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)