Alliance Air's Safe Landing Amid Mid-Air Technical Snag

Alliance Air flight 9I756 from Guwahati to Kolkata safely landed back in Guwahati after encountering a technical issue mid-flight. A full emergency was declared but later withdrawn as the landing was successful, with no disturbance to other airport operations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation monitors airline safety comprehensively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:43 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alliance Air flight 9I756, operating between Guwahati and Kolkata, faced a technical snag in mid-air on Wednesday. The aircraft safely returned to Guwahati Airport, following standard safety protocols, as confirmed by an official statement from Alliance Air.

Ensuring the highest safety standards, Alliance Air conducts rigorous maintenance checks on its aircraft before every flight, the statement continued. According to a spokesperson from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), a 'full emergency' was declared during the incident, but airport operations remained unaffected.

The emergency was declared upon the flight's diversion due to technical difficulties at 13:42 hours and was resolved after the aircraft landed safely at 14:27 hours, with the emergency status lifted at 14:40 hours. Passengers were deboarded safely with the assistance of terminal staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

