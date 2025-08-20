Left Menu

Chandigarh's Green Leap: Solar Panels and Rainwater Harvesting Unveiled

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated a 55kWp rooftop solar power plant and a rainwater harvesting system at BBMB's rest house in Chandigarh. The project aims to generate over 77,000 units of clean energy annually, supporting renewable goals and water conservation while reducing the carbon footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated a state-of-the-art, 55kWp rooftop solar power plant at the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) officers' rest house.

Installed at Sector 35-B in Chandigarh, the solar plant is expected to produce approximately 77,088 units of clean electricity each year. This initiative is a significant stride towards renewable energy adoption, underscoring BBMB's commitment to sustainable development, as mentioned in the official statement.

In attendance was BBMB Chairman Manoj Tripathi, who highlighted that this installation will contribute significantly to energy independence and aligns with India's broader goals for renewable energy enhancement. Furthermore, a newly added rainwater harvesting system aims to conserve water and support groundwater recharge, adding a balanced approach to environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

