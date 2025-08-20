Left Menu

Karnataka's Fiscal Maneuver: Unpacking the 2025-26 Supplementary Budget

The Karnataka government has presented its supplementary estimates for 2025-26, amounting to Rs 3,352.57 crore. This includes voted and charged expenditures, central assistance, and funds allocated for government events and lawmakers' needs. The release of funds depends on the state's fiscal health and provisions of the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The Karnataka government has tabled its first supplementary estimates for the fiscal year 2025-26, totaling Rs 3,352.57 crore. These estimates comprise Rs 0.60 crore designated as 'charged expenditure' and Rs 3,351.97 crore as 'voted expenditure,' reflecting the government's additional spending beyond original budget provisions.

Out of the estimated total, Rs 262.20 crore will be sourced from the Revenue Funds, necessitating legislative approval. The consolidated fund will dispense Rs 3,090.37 crore, with central assistance covering Rs 820.70 crore. Consequently, the net cash outlay will stand at Rs 2,269.66 crore, tailored to fiscal conditions and Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act stipulations.

The supplementary estimates address varied financial needs, including Rs 10 crore for the Sadhana Samavesha event, Rs 3.69 crore for expenses related to a Cabinet meeting, Rs 3.81 crore for new official vehicles, and legal expense reimbursements amounting to Rs 2.3 crore for legal services rendered by senior advocates.

