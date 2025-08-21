Mizoram's Rubber Expansion: Boosting Farmers' Futures

The Mizoram government has launched an initiative to expand rubber cultivation, aiming to improve the livelihoods of local farmers. In a recent meeting, Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Mizoram Rubber Society (Mirso) leaders approved the expansion of the CM's Rubber Mission by an additional 173 hectares.

The proposed expansion follows positive feedback from local farmers in Mamit district, who have expressed keen interest in increasing rubber cultivation. This step will take the overall coverage of the mission to 2,400 hectares across the state.

The initiative also benefits from financial backing, as 1,200 hectares receive support from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard). The state's 'Handholding' scheme will facilitate cultivation in 1,373 hectares, providing subsidized rubber processing machines to further aid farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)