Shanghai Stocks Surge Amid Digital Currency Shift

Mainland China's stock market achieved a momentous high on Thursday, with the Shanghai benchmark reaching its peak in a decade. The surge was fueled by significant gains in fintech and stablecoin-concept shares, following a Reuters report suggesting a pivotal change in Beijing's attitude towards digital assets.

At midday, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.35% to 3,779.52 points, the highest since August 2015, while the CSI300 index rose by 0.71%. Fintech and stablecoin-concept stocks led the rally after reports indicated that China might permit yuan-backed stablecoins, boosting global currency adoption.

Analysts attribute the upward trajectory in Chinese shares to easing trade tensions, improved liquidity, and a shift from bonds to stocks. James Wang of UBS highlighted rising retail participation as a key factor, with trading volume increasing 80% year-on-year. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined slightly by 0.1%.

