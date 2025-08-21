Left Menu

Shanghai Stocks Surge Amid Digital Currency Shift

Mainland China stocks reached a decade-high, buoyed by fintech and stablecoin-concept shares. A potential policy shift in Beijing's digital asset stance, allowing yuan-backed stablecoins, has driven this surge. As retail participation grows, China's stock market shows promising upside potential despite broader trade tensions.

Shanghai Stocks Surge Amid Digital Currency Shift
Mainland China's stock market achieved a momentous high on Thursday, with the Shanghai benchmark reaching its peak in a decade. The surge was fueled by significant gains in fintech and stablecoin-concept shares, following a Reuters report suggesting a pivotal change in Beijing's attitude towards digital assets.

At midday, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.35% to 3,779.52 points, the highest since August 2015, while the CSI300 index rose by 0.71%. Fintech and stablecoin-concept stocks led the rally after reports indicated that China might permit yuan-backed stablecoins, boosting global currency adoption.

Analysts attribute the upward trajectory in Chinese shares to easing trade tensions, improved liquidity, and a shift from bonds to stocks. James Wang of UBS highlighted rising retail participation as a key factor, with trading volume increasing 80% year-on-year. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined slightly by 0.1%.

