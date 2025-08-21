Left Menu

Allegations Mount Against Congress Leader Amid Protests

Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil faces serious allegations from writer Honey Bhaskaran and actress Rini Ann George, accusing him of sending inappropriate messages. George suggests a pattern of misconduct affecting other women, sparking protests led by BJP demanding Mamkootathil's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:04 IST
Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil (Photo/@rmamkoottathil). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Serious allegations have surfaced against Congress Palakkad MLA and Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil, following claims from writer Honey Bhaskaran and actress Rini Ann George. Bhaskaran accused Mamkootathil of sending her unwanted messages on social media, escalating to a point where she chose to cease communication. Additionally, George accused Mamkootathil of sending inappropriate messages and inviting her to a hotel. When threatened with exposure, he reportedly challenged her to proceed.

George, without naming specific individuals or parties, said the issue reflects a broader pattern, revealing that relatives of politicians have experienced similar misconduct. She lamented the lack of action from political leadership despite complaints and said her decision to speak was prompted by seeing other women's allegations shared online.

The controversy prompted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stage a protest demanding Mamkootathil's resignation. Despite these serious allegations, no formal complaint has been lodged yet. Mamkootathil, who ascended to his position after Shafi Parambil's elevation to Parliament, now faces mounting pressure as the story unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

