Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: Accused in Police Custody

Rajesh Khimji, the accused in the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's attack case, has been placed in five days' police custody. He appeared before Duty Magistrate Arvind Tomar at his residence after completing a medical checkup at the Aruna Asif Ali Hospital and receiving a referral to LNJP Hospital.

Initially detained by Delhi police on Wednesday, Khimji allegedly assaulted CM Gupta during a public hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines. A case was promptly filed by authorities at the Civil Lines Police Station. Precautions were taken as several political party-affiliated lawyers gathered at the court, with a substantial police presence ensuring Khimji's safety.

Following the incident, CM Gupta expressed her shock but stated she is recovering. She described the attack as a cowardly attempt against her commitment to Delhi's welfare in a post on X. Gupta also extended her gratitude to well-wishers, encouraging them not to inconvenience themselves with visits.