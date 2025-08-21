NIA Cracks Down on Ramalingam Murder Suspects, Arrests Key Accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced the arrest of another suspect in the high-profile 2019 Ramalingam murder case in Tamil Nadu, which has connections to the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) terror group. This announcement was made on Thursday following a coordinated search operation across the state.

In an extensive operation targeting two districts, Dindugal and Tenkasi, NIA sought to apprehend Proclaimed Offenders involved in Ramalingam's murder, an incident intended to incite fear and communal strife. During the raid, the agency arrested Imthathullah, owner of Ambur Biryani Hotels in Kodaikanal, who was accused of sheltering fugitive offenders since 2021. Numerous incriminating materials and digital evidence were confiscated.

Imthathullah is believed to have harbored three offenders, two of whom, Abdul Majeed and Shahul Hameed, were captured by NIA earlier this year. One suspect, Mohammed Ali Jinna, remains at large. Initially investigated by Tamil Nadu Police, the case went under NIA jurisdiction in March 2019, leading to charges against 18 accused individuals. The investigation continues, with significant rewards announced for information on remaining fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)