Elevating Maritime Security: CISF's Trailblazing Training for Port Guards

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has launched its first-ever training program for private security personnel stationed at major Indian seaports, responding to the need for reinforced defenses against maritime threats. This initiative commenced simultaneously in Mumbai and Chennai, signaling a strategic move to bolster India's port security framework.

Amid rising maritime security concerns due to current geopolitical tensions, the two-week 'Port Facility Security Course' has been conceived. It seeks to enhance the capabilities of private security forces involved in safeguarding cargo areas, access points, and installations, along with ensuring adherence to international maritime standards.

The course, which involves a total of 66 trainees from key Indian ports, focuses on familiarizing participants with critical port operations, potential threats, and emergency protocols. Developed in collaboration with the Directorate General of Shipping and other key stakeholders, this program marks a significant step in fortifying India's maritime security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)