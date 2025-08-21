Left Menu

Elevating Maritime Security: CISF's Trailblazing Training for Port Guards

The CISF has initiated a pioneering training program for private security personnel at major Indian seaports to enhance resilience against maritime threats. The 'Port Facility Security Course' aims to standardize security protocols across ports amid growing geopolitical concerns. This initiative emphasizes capacity building and coordination with related agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:17 IST
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has launched its first-ever training program for private security personnel stationed at major Indian seaports, responding to the need for reinforced defenses against maritime threats. This initiative commenced simultaneously in Mumbai and Chennai, signaling a strategic move to bolster India's port security framework.

Amid rising maritime security concerns due to current geopolitical tensions, the two-week 'Port Facility Security Course' has been conceived. It seeks to enhance the capabilities of private security forces involved in safeguarding cargo areas, access points, and installations, along with ensuring adherence to international maritime standards.

The course, which involves a total of 66 trainees from key Indian ports, focuses on familiarizing participants with critical port operations, potential threats, and emergency protocols. Developed in collaboration with the Directorate General of Shipping and other key stakeholders, this program marks a significant step in fortifying India's maritime security landscape.

