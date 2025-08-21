Left Menu

Bail Pola Celebrations Undergo Changes in Maharashtra Amid Lumpy Skin Disease Outbreak

In Maharashtra's Latur district, 32 cattle have died due to Lumpy Skin Disease, leading to changes in the Bail Pola festival. Affected areas face bans on animal markets and transport. Authorities urge restricted celebrations in cattle sheds to prevent disease spread and emphasize cleanliness and preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lumpy Skin Disease has claimed the lives of 32 cattle in Latur district, Maharashtra, over the past month, prompting authorities to modify Bail Pola festival celebrations.

With 411 animals infected since July 18, measures include bans on animal markets and transport in affected zones. Officials urge farmers to keep festivities simple and confined to cattle sheds.

To combat the disease's spread, livestock owners are advised to maintain cleanliness, manage waste properly, and eliminate stagnant water to prevent insect breeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

