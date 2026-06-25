World News Roundup: Earthquakes, Politics and Global Tensions

The summary covers recent global events including a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Japan, a resignation in Brazil's Senate amid a corruption probe, European leaders pledging unity before a NATO summit, Trump's request for Ebola funding, US-Turkey defense reviews, and political shifts in Peru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current World News Briefs Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Honshu | Updated: 25-06-2026 05:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 05:21 IST
World News Roundup: Earthquakes, Politics and Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the east coast of Honshu, Japan, causing concerns over potential aftershocks. Meanwhile, Brazil's political landscape sees upheaval as Senator Jaques Wagner resigns in light of a corruption investigation involving a prominent banker.

European leaders are presenting a united front despite recent tensions as they prepare for the NATO summit in Ankara. The US is advancing a bipartisan request for over $1.4 billion in funding to combat the Ebola outbreak, signaling the administration's urgent response to the crisis.

As tensions rise globally, the US deliberates Turkey's acquisition of F-35 jets amid past defense system purchases from Russia. In Peru, the political fate of Keiko Fujimori reshapes the nation's dynamic with her narrow election victory.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa
3
Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle tracking law

Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle track...

United States
4
Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026