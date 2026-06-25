World News Roundup: Earthquakes, Politics and Global Tensions

Following Is A Summary Of Current World News Briefs Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Honshu

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the east coast of Honshu, Japan, causing concerns over potential aftershocks. Meanwhile, Brazil's political landscape sees upheaval as Senator Jaques Wagner resigns in light of a corruption investigation involving a prominent banker.

European leaders are presenting a united front despite recent tensions as they prepare for the NATO summit in Ankara. The US is advancing a bipartisan request for over $1.4 billion in funding to combat the Ebola outbreak, signaling the administration's urgent response to the crisis.

As tensions rise globally, the US deliberates Turkey's acquisition of F-35 jets amid past defense system purchases from Russia. In Peru, the political fate of Keiko Fujimori reshapes the nation's dynamic with her narrow election victory.