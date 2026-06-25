Sports Highlights: From Golf Victories to Soccer Setbacks
This roundup covers major developments in sports, including Wyndham Clark's impressive PGA Tour performance, Kodai Senga's demotion by the Mets, and Brian Kelly's new role at CBS Sports. Highlights from women's tennis and international soccer tournaments, including Canada's performance in the World Cup, are also detailed.
Wyndham Clark continues to shine on the PGA Tour, clinching two victories in the last four events, including a second U.S. Open win. This resurgence comes after a gap of over two years since his last significant victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The New York Mets have moved struggling pitcher Kodai Senga to the bullpen following a challenging start to the season. Senga's record now stands at 0-6 with an inflated ERA, prompting the team's management to make strategic adjustments.
Brian Kelly, former coach of LSU and Notre Dame, joins CBS Sports as a game analyst, set to cover Mountain West football games. Kelly's tenure at LSU ended in October 2025, and his new role marks a fresh start in his career.