Sports Highlights: From Golf Victories to Soccer Setbacks

Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Wyndham Clark Brings Elite Form Into Travelers Championship Wyndham Clark Has Made Winning Pga Tour Events Look Easy The Last Few Weeks After Going Over Two Years Between Wins Dating Back To The Att Pebble Beach Proam In February

Wyndham Clark continues to shine on the PGA Tour, clinching two victories in the last four events, including a second U.S. Open win. This resurgence comes after a gap of over two years since his last significant victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The New York Mets have moved struggling pitcher Kodai Senga to the bullpen following a challenging start to the season. Senga's record now stands at 0-6 with an inflated ERA, prompting the team's management to make strategic adjustments.

Brian Kelly, former coach of LSU and Notre Dame, joins CBS Sports as a game analyst, set to cover Mountain West football games. Kelly's tenure at LSU ended in October 2025, and his new role marks a fresh start in his career.