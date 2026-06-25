Catastrophic Earthquake Strikes Venezuela, Prompting Broad Concerns
Two strong earthquakes, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck west of Venezuela's capital, Caracas, causing extensive damage and high casualties. The quakes hit during a public holiday, leading to widespread panic as people evacuated buildings. Emergency responses are underway, with officials warning of potential tsunamis impacting neighboring regions.
A devastating series of earthquakes rocked Venezuela on Wednesday, causing significant destruction and a high toll in casualties.
The U.S. Geological Survey identified two earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 occurring within minutes west of Caracas. Many buildings collapsed in the capital, leading to frantic rescue operations.
Amid a public holiday, chaos ensued as citizens fled their homes. Concerns of a potential tsunami further heightened fears, although the warning was later retracted.
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