Catastrophic Earthquake Strikes Venezuela, Prompting Broad Concerns

A devastating series of earthquakes rocked Venezuela on Wednesday, causing significant destruction and a high toll in casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey identified two earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 occurring within minutes west of Caracas. Many buildings collapsed in the capital, leading to frantic rescue operations.

Amid a public holiday, chaos ensued as citizens fled their homes. Concerns of a potential tsunami further heightened fears, although the warning was later retracted.