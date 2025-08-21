Kerala MLA Vazhoor Soman Passes Away At 72

Senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and Peerumade Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Vazhoor Soman died on Thursday at the age of 72 due to a cardiac arrest. The tragic event occurred during a session of the Revenue Assembly at the Institute of Land and Disaster Management (ILDM) in PTP Nagar, Thiruvananthapuram, as per the Revenue Minister's office.

Soman collapsed during the session and, despite receiving first aid, was pronounced dead at a private hospital in Sasthamangalam. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed profound sorrow, highlighting Soman's significant contributions to trade unions and labor rights.

Reflecting on Soman's legacy, the Chief Minister described him as a popular legislator who rose through the trade union movement since 1974, when he began his public life with the All India Students' Federation (AISF). Soman was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 2021, and held various roles including Vice President of AITUC Kerala and member of its National Working Committee.

