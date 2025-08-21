Left Menu

Tragic Gas Leak at Medley Pharmaceuticals Claims Four Lives

A suspected nitrogen gas leak at Medley Pharmaceuticals in Palghar resulted in the death of four workers due to suffocation. Six others were critically injured, with two currently stable in ICU. An investigation is underway. In a separate incident, Mumbai Fire Brigade rescued 582 passengers stranded on the Monorail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:42 IST
Tragic Gas Leak at Medley Pharmaceuticals Claims Four Lives
Medley Pharmaceuticals (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected nitrogen gas leak at Medley Pharmaceuticals in Palghar led to the tragic death of four workers on Thursday, according to police reports. Officials indicated that nitrogen gas, used in the manufacturing process, likely leaked, resulting in reduced oxygen levels and causing severe suffocation to the affected workers.

Six workers sustained critical injuries and were immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Among them, four were declared dead upon arrival, while two others are now receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and are reported to be in stable condition, as per police updates.

The Palghar Police have initiated the process of filing a case and are actively recording witness statements as part of the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, earlier in the week, the Mumbai Fire Brigade successfully rescued 582 passengers stranded on the Monorail between Chembur and Mysore Colony. Twenty-three passengers affected by suffocation were treated on-site, with two requiring further medical attention at Sion Hospital. Both are in stable condition, confirmed Dr. Mukesh, the Assistant Medical Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025