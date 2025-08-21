Tragic Gas Leak at Medley Pharmaceuticals Claims Four Lives

A suspected nitrogen gas leak at Medley Pharmaceuticals in Palghar led to the tragic death of four workers on Thursday, according to police reports. Officials indicated that nitrogen gas, used in the manufacturing process, likely leaked, resulting in reduced oxygen levels and causing severe suffocation to the affected workers.

Six workers sustained critical injuries and were immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Among them, four were declared dead upon arrival, while two others are now receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and are reported to be in stable condition, as per police updates.

The Palghar Police have initiated the process of filing a case and are actively recording witness statements as part of the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, earlier in the week, the Mumbai Fire Brigade successfully rescued 582 passengers stranded on the Monorail between Chembur and Mysore Colony. Twenty-three passengers affected by suffocation were treated on-site, with two requiring further medical attention at Sion Hospital. Both are in stable condition, confirmed Dr. Mukesh, the Assistant Medical Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)