Gujarat's Vision 2047: Transforming Governance with Decentralized Planning

In a move to revolutionize governance in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, has embraced a decentralized development approach. The Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC), chaired by the Chief Minister's Principal Advisor Hasmukh Adhia, has introduced transformative recommendations to reshape the state's administrative processes.

The fourth GARC report, now before the state government, propels nine vital recommendations aimed at empowering local governance. It underscores a significant increase in district planning budgets and the transformation of District Planning Boards into Committees with elected representatives at the helm, aligning with constitutional mandates. This reimagined framework ensures grassroots involvement and champions the democratic ethos.

Central to these changes is the extensive planning process initiation at the village level, scheduled for mid-2024. By incorporating local priorities into Village Development Plans, the initiative promises to elevate public involvement in developmental agendas, tackling crucial sectors like education, healthcare, and infrastructure. This participatory model aspires to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's vision of village self-governance, a cornerstone of the Viksit Gujarat 2047 agenda.

