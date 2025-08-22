Left Menu

Panama's President Defends Chiquita Amidst Legal Controversy

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino criticized potential lawsuits against Chiquita after the company fired all local workers due to a strike. The banana giant estimated losses of $75 million over the protest. Mulino supported the firm, declaring the strike illegal. Union leader Francisco Smith faces criminal charges.

President Jose Raul Mulino of Panama has vocally criticized the potential for lawsuits against multinational banana producer Chiquita. This comes as Chiquita laid off over 6,000 workers following a nationwide strike related to pension reforms that cost the company approximately $75 million.

Despite the layoffs, Mulino defended Chiquita's actions, stating that a labor court had deemed the strike illegal, making the dismissals appropriate. He specifically criticized union leader Francisco Smith, dismissing the union's efforts to hold Chiquita accountable after their departure from Panama.

Union leaders maintain they are exploring legal avenues against Chiquita for payment discrepancies. They urge the company to return operations to Panama, emphasizing the industry's economic importance. Chiquita, previously known as United Fruit Company, has a complicated history in Latin America, including past legal troubles related to labor practices.

