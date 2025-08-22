Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Offers Future for Stray Dogs in Delhi

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh lauds the Supreme Court's revised decision on stray dogs, aligning with animal welfare groups' calls for sterilisation and humane treatment. The order emphasizes neutering, feeding spots, and expert consultation, providing assurance for both animal activists and the general public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:35 IST
Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh hailed the Supreme Court's revised directive regarding stray dogs in the National Capital Region (NCR) as a positive step. He emphasized that the municipality is fully committed to implementing the court's mandate, which echoes requests from dog lovers for sterilisation and responsible release into the community.

The mayor expressed that aggressive dogs should be restrained and treated to ensure public safety while celebrating the universal love for street dogs. Animal rights activist Prateek Yadav also praised the court's decision, affirming its focus on animal welfare through sterilisation and control measures, which he described as commendable.

Ayesha Christina Benn, founder of Neighbourhood Woof, concurred with the Supreme Court's guidelines, advocating for inclusive planning of dog feeding points that incorporates input from Resident Welfare Associations, various stakeholders, and experts. This nuanced approach, she believes, will lead to a more comprehensive understanding and management of stray dogs, addressing concerns of pet lovers and local communities alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

