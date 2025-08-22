China Concord Resources Takes Bold Step in Venezuela's Oil Sector

China Concord Resources Corp is set to make a significant investment in Venezuela, with plans to inject over $1 billion into two oilfields. The initiative targets producing 60,000 barrels per day of crude oil by the end of 2026. This venture is a rare example of private Chinese investment in the economically-strained OPEC nation. International sanctions on President Nicolas Maduro's administration have hindered foreign investments, yet CCRC's commitment highlights China's enduring economic partnership with Venezuela.

Under a new production sharing contract, China Concord will operate in Venezuela's Lago Cinco and Lagunillas Lago fields as part of a strategy introduced to counter U.S. sanctions. State oil company PDVSA has struggled to attract capable partners, and the absence of notable companies has opened doors for less experienced but ambitious firms like Concord. The presence of 60 Chinese staff skilled in oilfield development underlines the seriousness of this undertaking.

Currently, the output from these oilfields stands at 12,000 barrels per day, but CCRC plans to ramp it up to 60,000 barrels by 2026. Despite the challenges, this move signals a potential rebound in Venezuela's oil production capacity, with light crude destined for PDVSA and heavier crude intended for China. Amidst U.S. sanctions, CCRC's efforts reshuffle the cards in the Venezuelan oil industry, previously dominated by Chinese state oil giants like CNPC.

