J&K Governor Sacks Government Employees for Terror Links Amid Renewed Crackdown

In a stern crackdown on terrorism, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has dismissed two government employees for alleged ties to terror organizations, utilizing Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution. The dismissed individuals, a teacher and an assistant stockman from Kupwara, were found collaborating with the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to gathered evidence from law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

This decisive step marks the continuation of Sinha's ongoing strategy since assuming office in August 2020, which targets both active terrorists and their sympathizers embedded in official roles. Earlier in June, three more government employees were sacked for alleged involvement with terrorist factions Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Sinha's approach has bolstered counter-terror efforts, with security forces successfully neutralizing hundreds of terrorists and removing over 70 terror-linked workers from government positions.

The dismissals come closely after the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 26 civilians. In response, Indian security forces, including the Indian Army and CRPF, executed an operation that eliminated three terrorists involved in the attack. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized this success in his Lok Sabha address, underscoring the government's ongoing commitment to eliminate terrorist threats.

