Left Menu

J&K Governor Sacks Government Employees for Terror Links Amid Renewed Crackdown

In a decisive move, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has terminated the employment of two government workers linked to terrorist activities. This action follows recent terror attacks and is part of intensified efforts to dismantle terrorist networks in the region, targeting not only terrorists but also their supporters in government roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:01 IST
J&K Governor Sacks Government Employees for Terror Links Amid Renewed Crackdown
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern crackdown on terrorism, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has dismissed two government employees for alleged ties to terror organizations, utilizing Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution. The dismissed individuals, a teacher and an assistant stockman from Kupwara, were found collaborating with the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, according to gathered evidence from law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

This decisive step marks the continuation of Sinha's ongoing strategy since assuming office in August 2020, which targets both active terrorists and their sympathizers embedded in official roles. Earlier in June, three more government employees were sacked for alleged involvement with terrorist factions Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Sinha's approach has bolstered counter-terror efforts, with security forces successfully neutralizing hundreds of terrorists and removing over 70 terror-linked workers from government positions.

The dismissals come closely after the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 26 civilians. In response, Indian security forces, including the Indian Army and CRPF, executed an operation that eliminated three terrorists involved in the attack. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized this success in his Lok Sabha address, underscoring the government's ongoing commitment to eliminate terrorist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025