Ukraine Secures Energy Reserves Ahead of Winter
Ukraine has approximately 11 billion cubic metres of gas in underground storage as part of its preparations for the heating season, according to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba. This announcement was made to the Ukrainian parliament, reflecting strategic energy planning amidst winter challenges.
Speaking to the Ukrainian parliament, Kuleba outlined this measure as part of the country's preparation for the upcoming heating season.
The initiative underscores Ukraine's focus on strategic energy management, especially crucial as winter approaches.
