Urgent Efforts Underway to Avert Crisis in Harsil After Cloudburst Disaster

The Harsil region of Uttarakhand is grappling with the aftermath of a heavy rain-induced lake formation, as multiple agencies rush to restore normal river flow. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other essential departments are actively involved in the urgent operation.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya inspected the affected areas, reassuring residents about the administration's swift response to prevent escalated panic. Efforts are focused on clearing debris that congested the Yamuna River, causing water levels to threaten local settlements. Drone technology is being employed to closely monitor the unfolding situation.

Triggered by a cloudburst, the disaster claimed several homes and disrupted major highways. Relief operations are intensified under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's guidance, targeting rapid clearance of vital transport routes. District officials are coordinating with the Border Roads Organisation and Public Works Department to reopen key roads, ensuring swift community access and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)