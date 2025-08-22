Left Menu

China Tightens Grip on Rare Earths

China announced new interim measures for managing rare earths mining and smelting. This follows months of public consultation and aims to protect China's leading position in the supply of these critical minerals, vital for electric vehicles, wind turbines, and defense applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:34 IST
China Tightens Grip on Rare Earths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a strategic move to consolidate its position in the global minerals market, China unveiled interim measures for controlling and managing rare earths mining, smelting, and separation. The announcement comes as the nation continues to dominate the supply of these crucial elements.

The new regulations follow public consultations initiated in February, aimed at strengthening the domestic industry. These updates are seen as China's latest effort to maintain its edge in the market for materials essential to modern technology and defense.

Rare earth minerals are a critical component in the manufacture of electric vehicles, wind turbines, and defense technologies, underscoring China's desire to secure its resources and refine industry oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025