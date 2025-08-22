China Tightens Grip on Rare Earths

In a strategic move to consolidate its position in the global minerals market, China unveiled interim measures for controlling and managing rare earths mining, smelting, and separation. The announcement comes as the nation continues to dominate the supply of these crucial elements.

The new regulations follow public consultations initiated in February, aimed at strengthening the domestic industry. These updates are seen as China's latest effort to maintain its edge in the market for materials essential to modern technology and defense.

Rare earth minerals are a critical component in the manufacture of electric vehicles, wind turbines, and defense technologies, underscoring China's desire to secure its resources and refine industry oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)