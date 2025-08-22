Left Menu

Royal Sundaram Celebrates 25 Years of Trust and Innovation in Insurance

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited marks its 25th anniversary, highlighting its journey as India's first private sector general insurer. The company has served over 2 crore customers, embracing digital platforms and pioneering market-first initiatives. Royal Sundaram remains committed to customer-centric innovations, emphasizing trust, simplicity, and care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:15 IST
Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited, India's first private sector general insurer, commemorates its 25th anniversary on August 22, 2025. This milestone underscores the company's dedication to providing accessible and reliable insurance solutions. Since its inception in 2000, Royal Sundaram has become a trusted name for millions.

Over two and a half decades, the company has protected more than 2 crore customers in segments like motor, health, and commercial insurance. Its core values focus on trust, simplicity, and care, with a notable commitment to digital transformation and customer-centric service delivery.

Company leaders, including Harsha Viji of Sundaram Finance and Filip Coremans of Ageas Group, highlight the importance of innovation and adaptability in their growth story. Looking ahead, Royal Sundaram aims to deepen its market presence, enhance personalized offerings, and strengthen ESG initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

